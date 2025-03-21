1

Honda

Honda Cars India is offering incentives of up to ₹90,000 on models like the City, Elevate, Amaze and City e:HEV. Customers can access these discounts through cash benefits, exchange offers and corporate incentives. Honda also provides a 7-year warranty which consists of a 3-year standard warranty plus extended coverage from the 4th to 7th year. Additionally, an 8-year guaranteed buyback program is available for the 3rd to 8th year of ownership. Customers with a valid scrappage certificate can receive further discounts.

The Honda Elevate ZX (MT) and Black Edition come with benefits totalling up to ₹66,100 while the SV/V/VX (MT) offers up to ₹56,100. The Apex Edition (MT) boasts discounts of up to ₹45,000 and the CVT trim has benefits of ₹46,100. The ZX (CVT) and Black Edition carry ₹86,100 in benefits while V/VX (CVT) trims enjoy up to ₹71,100.

The Honda City offers benefits of up to ₹73,300, with the City e:HEV presenting the maximum discount of ₹90,000. The second-generation Honda Amaze S variant provides discounts of up to ₹57,200 while the VX variant offers up to ₹67,200.