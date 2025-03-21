4

Mahindra

Mahindra has introduced significant discounts on nine different passenger vehicles including the Thar, Scorpio N, XUV 3XO and Scorpio Classic. These offers apply to both the MY2024 and MY2025 models. The Mahindra Thar 4WD (Petrol & Diesel) sees discounts of up to ₹1 lakh while the Thar 2WD Diesel offers ₹50,000 in benefits. The Thar 2WD Petrol features the highest discount of up to ₹1.25 lakh.

The Mahindra Scorpio N's MY2024 base Z2 variant offers discounts of up to ₹55,000 while the top-spec Z8S gives a ₹60,000 discount. The Z8 and Z8L trims get up to ₹80,000 in benefits while Z6 Diesel and Z4 trims attract discounts of up to ₹90,000. The MY2025 Scorpio N models provide discounts too, with petrol variants (Z2, Z4, Z8, Z8L, and Z8S) receiving up to ₹40,000 off, while diesel trims (Z4 and Z6) enjoy up to ₹30,000 off.

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic’s MY2024 stock has discounts of up to ₹1.25 lakh, with the base S trim obtaining the full benefit and the top-spec S11 variant receiving a ₹90,000 discount.

The MY2025 Scorpio Classic's S variant features benefits of up to ₹90,000 while the S11 offers up to ₹44,000 in discounts.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO presents appealing offers, with MY2024 petrol variants (MX3, MX3 Pro, AX5 and AX5L) providing up to ₹30,000 in benefits. The AX5 naturally aspirated automatic variant has discounts of up to ₹50,000 while the diesel MX2 and MX3 Pro trims offer up to ₹50,000 in benefits.

The MX3 and MX3 Pro diesel variants are available with discounts of up to ₹55,000, while the top-end AX7 and AX7L trims provide up to ₹1 lakh in discounts. MY2025 XUV 3XO models also enjoy discounts, with benefits up to ₹50,000 on trims including AX7, AX7L, AX5 Petrol Auto, MX2, MX2 Pro, MX3, MX3 Pro and AX5 Diesel.