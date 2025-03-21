Several car manufacturers are set to implement a price increase of 3 to 5 per cent starting in April due to escalating input costs. However, car buyers in India can take advantage of enticing offers throughout March 2025, as these manufacturers are providing discounts on various models.
Leading brands including Honda, Hyundai, Citroen, and Mahindra are offering special promotions, such as cash discounts, trade-in bonuses, corporate incentives, and scrappage bonuses. These deals, valid until March 31, 2025, create an excellent chance to purchase a new car at a lower price before prices rise. Below is a list of car manufacturers and their respective March discounts:
Honda
Honda Cars India is offering incentives of up to ₹90,000 on models like the City, Elevate, Amaze and City e:HEV. Customers can access these discounts through cash benefits, exchange offers and corporate incentives. Honda also provides a 7-year warranty which consists of a 3-year standard warranty plus extended coverage from the 4th to 7th year. Additionally, an 8-year guaranteed buyback program is available for the 3rd to 8th year of ownership. Customers with a valid scrappage certificate can receive further discounts.
The Honda Elevate ZX (MT) and Black Edition come with benefits totalling up to ₹66,100 while the SV/V/VX (MT) offers up to ₹56,100. The Apex Edition (MT) boasts discounts of up to ₹45,000 and the CVT trim has benefits of ₹46,100. The ZX (CVT) and Black Edition carry ₹86,100 in benefits while V/VX (CVT) trims enjoy up to ₹71,100.
The Honda City offers benefits of up to ₹73,300, with the City e:HEV presenting the maximum discount of ₹90,000. The second-generation Honda Amaze S variant provides discounts of up to ₹57,200 while the VX variant offers up to ₹67,200.
Hyundai
Hyundai India has also rolled out discounts of up to ₹53,000 on certain models including the i20, Venue, Exter, and Grand i10 NIOS. These discounts include cash offers, exchange bonuses, and corporate incentives, with additional scrappage bonuses for customers holding valid certificates.
Among these models, the Hyundai Exter has the lowest discount of ₹35,000, while the Hyundai Venue offers benefits of ₹45,000. The sporty hatchback Hyundai i20 comes with discounts of ₹50,000, and the Grand i10 NIOS features the highest discount up to ₹53,000.
Citroen
Citroen India is providing notable discounts of up to ₹1.75 lakh on its models, valid only until March 31, 2025. Customers can find more information by visiting authorized Citroen dealerships. The Citroen eC3 (MY23 models) features discounts of up to ₹80,000, while the Citroen C3 offers benefits of ₹1 lakh.
Particularly, the Citroen C5 Aircross MY23 stock has a remarkable ₹1.75 lakh discount. Meanwhile, the Citroen Basalt MY24 stock provides benefits of up to ₹1.70 lakh.
Mahindra
Mahindra has introduced significant discounts on nine different passenger vehicles including the Thar, Scorpio N, XUV 3XO and Scorpio Classic. These offers apply to both the MY2024 and MY2025 models. The Mahindra Thar 4WD (Petrol & Diesel) sees discounts of up to ₹1 lakh while the Thar 2WD Diesel offers ₹50,000 in benefits. The Thar 2WD Petrol features the highest discount of up to ₹1.25 lakh.
The Mahindra Scorpio N's MY2024 base Z2 variant offers discounts of up to ₹55,000 while the top-spec Z8S gives a ₹60,000 discount. The Z8 and Z8L trims get up to ₹80,000 in benefits while Z6 Diesel and Z4 trims attract discounts of up to ₹90,000. The MY2025 Scorpio N models provide discounts too, with petrol variants (Z2, Z4, Z8, Z8L, and Z8S) receiving up to ₹40,000 off, while diesel trims (Z4 and Z6) enjoy up to ₹30,000 off.
The Mahindra Scorpio Classic’s MY2024 stock has discounts of up to ₹1.25 lakh, with the base S trim obtaining the full benefit and the top-spec S11 variant receiving a ₹90,000 discount.
The MY2025 Scorpio Classic's S variant features benefits of up to ₹90,000 while the S11 offers up to ₹44,000 in discounts.
The Mahindra XUV 3XO presents appealing offers, with MY2024 petrol variants (MX3, MX3 Pro, AX5 and AX5L) providing up to ₹30,000 in benefits. The AX5 naturally aspirated automatic variant has discounts of up to ₹50,000 while the diesel MX2 and MX3 Pro trims offer up to ₹50,000 in benefits.
The MX3 and MX3 Pro diesel variants are available with discounts of up to ₹55,000, while the top-end AX7 and AX7L trims provide up to ₹1 lakh in discounts. MY2025 XUV 3XO models also enjoy discounts, with benefits up to ₹50,000 on trims including AX7, AX7L, AX5 Petrol Auto, MX2, MX2 Pro, MX3, MX3 Pro and AX5 Diesel.