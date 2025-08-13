Here's all you should know about the new Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupe, priced at ₹1.35 lakh

Mercedes-Benz has expanded its AMG line-up in India with the introduction of the CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupe. Priced at ₹1.35 crore (ex-showroom), the two-door performance car is now available for bookings, with deliveries set to begin immediately.

Although the engine in this coupe is not a V8, it still lets out throaty growls from the exhaust. It propels the AMG CLE 53 Coupe from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.2 seconds (claimed) and has a top speed electronically limited to 250 kmph, which can be raised to 270 kmph with an optional package. The coupe will directly rival the BMW M2 on Indian soil, although the latter can be acquired at a discount when compared to the former.

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupe: Suspension and steering Underneath, the AMG Ride Control suspension combines steel springs with adaptive damping, adjustable in Comfort, Sport, and Sport+ settings. Damping rates for rebound and compression are controlled independently, reacting quickly to road and driving conditions. Standard rear-axle steering allows the rear wheels to turn up to 2.5 degrees opposite to the front wheels at speeds under 100 kmph for tighter manoeuvres, or up to 0.7 degrees in the same direction above that speed to aid stability.

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupe: Engine and performance Power comes from a 3.0-litre M 256M inline six-cylinder petrol engine equipped with twin turbocharging and an electric additional compressor. Modifications such as revised inlet and outlet channels, new piston rings, optimised injection, and a larger exhaust gas turbocharger have increased boost pressure to 1.5 bar. Output stands at 449 bhp with 560 Nm of torque, rising to 600 Nm for short bursts using overboost.

A second-generation Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) is integrated into the gearbox bell housing. Operating as part of a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, it provides 23 bhp and 205 Nm while enabling functions such as regenerative braking, engine-off sailing, and near-instant restarts.

The AMG Speedshift TCT 9G automatic transmission supports fast upshifts and multiple downshifts, with rev-matching on gear changes. It works with the fully variable AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system, which can continuously adjust torque distribution between the front and rear axles. Official WLTP fuel consumption is between 9.3 and 9.7 litres per 100 km, which translates to 10.3 to 10.7 kmpl.

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupe: Driving modes and adjustability Five AMG Dynamic Select drive modes are available: Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, and Individual. These change throttle response, shift patterns, steering weight, and suspension settings. Manual gear control is possible through steering-mounted paddles using the dedicated M button.

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupe: Interior and features The cabin features Artico leather and Microcut microfibre upholstery with AMG-specific graphics and contrast stitching. A 12.3-inch driver display offers multiple layouts, including the AMG Supersport mode, which highlights performance data such as lap times and G-forces.