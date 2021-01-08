Here’s how Apple can tackle the $230 billion luxury car market

Price is the obvious way to bridge the gap. Apple is not going to make a mass market car. It has to be a luxury vehicle and likely needs to be priced north of $100,000, particularly if it has self-driving capabilities that use sophisticated lidar technology. In theory that would be a similar pricing strategy to the iPhone, but in practice it would target a completely different spending bracket, which wouldn’t be easy. Vacuum-maker Dyson ditched its own vehicle efforts after realizing it would need to charge 150,000 pounds ($200,000) apiece.