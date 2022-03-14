Here's how old cars can burn a hole in your pocket from April 1

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The reregistration of vehicles that are older than 15 years will become costlier from April 1 across the country, except Delhi. The cost of renewing the registration of more than decade-old vehicles will cost up to eight times more from next month. According to a report by Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication, the cost to renew the registration of all 15-year-old cars will cost ₹5,000, compared to the current rate of ₹600. For the two-wheeler, the customer will be shelling out ₹1,000 instead of ₹300. Whereas for imported cars, the cost will surge to ₹40,000 instead of ₹15,000.

Further, the delay in the re-registration of private vehicles will cost an additional ₹3000 every month. For commercial vehicles, the penalty will be ₹500 every month. As per the new rules, every private vehicle, older than 15 years, will have to apply for renewal every five years. However, this rule exempts the national capital Delhi, that's because, in the city petrol and diesel-powered vehicles are deemed deregistered after 15 and 10 years, respectively.

In addition to this, the cost of fitness tests of old transport and commercial vehicles will also rise from April. According to the revised rates by the transport ministry, the fitness test cost will be ₹7,000 instead of ₹1,000 for taxis from April 1. It will be ₹12,500 instead of ₹1,500 for buses and trucks. Besides, a fitness certificate will be mandatory for commercial vehicles which are older than eight years.

The Central government has hiked the compliance fee so that owners can choose to scrap their older vehicles which causes more pollution. More than one crore vehicles in India are eligible for scrapping. The centre has also made the process online to make it easier for car owners to scrap old vehicles.