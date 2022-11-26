Here’s how to check and change a car’s engine air filter: A step-by-step guide

Here’s how to check and change a car’s engine air filter: A step-by-step guide1 min read . 26 Nov 2022
- Here is guide on how a car’s engine air filter can be checked and changed.
Changing a car’s engine air filter is easy and helps in longer run for the better performance of the vehicle. A time to time checkup of the air filter will tell you about its condition, and save your money in maintenance. Here are the steps to check and change an air filter of a car:
Open the car’s hood and find the engine air filter housing. This is most of the time a black plastic box which is located on top or to the side of the engine. Try to check that a large hose is sticking out of the box’s side.
After the first step, now open the black plastic housing and remove the old filter. While removing the housing cover, try to be extra alert. Make sure to remove the dirt and debris which is the housing by wiping it out with a rag. Check what sort of fasteners have been used and select the appropriate tool to remove them. After removing the fasteners,remove the top of the air filter box and take out the filter.
Now examine the filter carefully for any debris and dirt. Further, examine the inside if the pleats. If the filter is covered with a lot of dirt and contamination, remove the air filter. You can also try to tap the filter to check if the dirt falls out to see if the air filter is past its prime.
If the old filter is found to be dirty enough, get a new filter. Place this new engine air filter in the filter box. Insert it with a rubber rim facing up. Make sure that the new air filter and the rubber rim is fixed correctly.
After placing the engine air filter, put the top of the filter housing back on and the fasteners back on. Make sure that this housing top is fitted well to its place and the fasteners have also been fastened correctly.
