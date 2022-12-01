Here's how you can build your own supercar!

Lamborghini recently introduced the world to its Huracan Sterrato, a supercar claimed to be known for its off-road capabilities. The Italian automaker has introduced an online configurator which provides its customers the opportunity to configure their car as they like. They can choose the theme colours from the large colour palette offered by the automaker for exteriors. Moreover, the configurator is claimed to offer several customisation options.
The Italian marquee claims to have divided the exterior colors into the different groups. These are Classica, Sportiva, Contemporanea, Eclettica, Tecnica and Ad Personam Palette. The Sportiva comes with several bright hues, whereas the Contemporanea gets more subtle shades. The Classica is offered with several old-school paint themes, while Tecnica has matte finishes and the Ad Personam Palette gets more choices for the buyers to select from.
Moreover, along with the exteriors, the Sterrato also gets spotter lamps on the nose which is offered as an option. Customers can also make a distinctive cabin as per their preference using the configurator.
The highlight of the Lamborghini Hurcan Sterrato is its off-road capabilities. Lamborghini has fitted the underbody of this car with aluminium front underbody protection. It gets reinforced sills, a rear diffuser and sturdy wheel arches. To enhance the engine’s breathing, there are intakes placed on the hood.
Speaking of the powertrain, the Sterrato gets the same engine as the Huracan EVO which is a 5,2 litre, naturally aspirated V10. It produces 610 hp of maximum power at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 565 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a seven-speed dual-clutch unit.
In terms of performance, the Sterrato has a top speed of 260 kmph. It can reach from zero to 100 kmph in just 3,4 seconds and zero to 200 kmph in 9.8 seconds. The car can break from 100 kmph to zero in just 30 metres. The Sterrato also comes with an all-wheel drive with a rear mechanical self-locking differential.
This supercar sits 44 mm higher than the Huracan EVO and it has been done to increase the ground clearance along with the suspension travel which has also been increased. Its track width has been increased by 30 mm in the front and 43 mm at the rear.
