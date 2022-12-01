Here's how you can build your own supercar!

Lamborghini recently introduced the world to its Huracan Sterrato, a supercar claimed to be known for its off-road capabilities. The Italian automaker has introduced an online configurator which provides its customers the opportunity to configure their car as they like. They can choose the theme colours from the large colour palette offered by the automaker for exteriors. Moreover, the configurator is claimed to offer several customisation options.

