Suzuki has recently introduced its refreshed scooter lineup with the updated Avenis and Access 125 models. The Japanese manufacturer has introduced the 2025 Suzuki Avenis at an ex-showroom price of ₹91,400 (ex-showroom). Additionally, the company has unveiled the 2025 Suzuki Access with a revamped TFT colour display, priced at ₹1.01 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Indian two-wheeler market features a diverse selection of scooters from major brands such as Hero Motocorp, Honda, Suzuki and TVS. While Honda and Hero dominate the market, Suzuki aims to increase its market share with the newly launched 2025 Suzuki Avenis and updated Suzuki Access 125, which are integral to this strategy. Here's what the updated scooters have to offer: