Here's what has changed on the newly launched Suzuki Avenis and Suzuki Access 125 scooters

1 min read . Updated: 21 May 2025, 04:56 PM IST HT Auto Desk
The all-new Suzuki Access and Avenis scooters have not changed much mechanically, only new colourways have been added.Premium
The all-new Suzuki Access and Avenis scooters have not changed much mechanically, only new colourways have been added.

Suzuki Motorcycles India recently launched the updated Avenis and Access 125 models. The Avenis is priced at 91,400, while the Access 125's new TFT Edition costs 1.01 lakh (both ex-showroom).

Suzuki has recently introduced its refreshed scooter lineup with the updated Avenis and Access 125 models. The Japanese manufacturer has introduced the 2025 Suzuki Avenis at an ex-showroom price of 91,400 (ex-showroom). Additionally, the company has unveiled the 2025 Suzuki Access with a revamped TFT colour display, priced at 1.01 lakh (ex-showroom). 

(Also check out: Upcoming two-wheelers in India)

The Indian two-wheeler market features a diverse selection of scooters from major brands such as Hero Motocorp, Honda, Suzuki and TVS. While Honda and Hero dominate the market, Suzuki aims to increase its market share with the newly launched 2025 Suzuki Avenis and updated Suzuki Access 125, which are integral to this strategy. Here's what the updated scooters have to offer:

1

2025 Suzuki Avenis 

Suzuki Motorcycle India has released the 2025 Avenis in the Indian market, priced at 91,400 (ex-showroom). The standard variant now complies with OBD-2B emission norms. It offers four colour choices: Glossy Sparkle Black/Pearl Glacier White, Glossy Sparkle Black/Pearl Mira Red, Champion Yellow No. 2/Glossy Sparkle Black, and Glossy Sparkle Black. The Avenis Standard variant is powered by a 124.3 cc, all-aluminium, four-stroke, single-cylinder engine, producing a maximum power of 8.58 bhp at 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm.

(Also read: Suzuki Access, Avenis, Burgman, Gixxer SF and V-Strom SX get summer benefits. Check details)

2

2025 Suzuki Access 125

Suzuki Motorcycles India has launched a new Ride Connect TFT Edition of its most popular scooter, the Access 125. This new top-spec model is priced at 1,01,900 (ex-showroom), which is 6,800 more than the Ride Connect variant featuring an LCD console. The Suzuki Access 125 now boasts a 4.2-inch multi-function colour TFT screen that connects via Bluetooth to the rider’s smartphone. A new colour option, Pearl Mat Aqua Silver, is introduced, in addition to existing colours like Metallic Mat Black No. 2, Metallic Mat Stellar Blue, Pearl Grace White, and Solid Ice Green. This scooter is equipped with a 125 cc single-cylinder engine that is OBD-2B-compliant, delivering 8.3 bhp of power at 6,500 rpm and 10.2 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm.

