Here's what Skoda Kylaq's new Classic+ and Prestige+ variants offer

Skoda India has expanded the lineup of its Skoda Kylaq, which is the most affordable SUV of the Czech carmaker in the country. The automaker has introduced two new variants to the Skoda Kylaq SUV: Classic+ and Prestige+. The Skoda Kylaq Classic+ variant is priced between ₹8.25 lakh and ₹9.25 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the transmission choice. On the other hand, the range topping Prestige+ trim comes priced between ₹11.99 lakh and ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on transmission options.

The newly introduced Classic+ trim is positioned right above the base Classic trim in the Skoda Kylaq's lineup. On the other hand, the new Prestige+ trim replaces the erstwhile flagship variant Prestige to become the new flagship trim of Kylaq. Both these two new trims come powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, available with manual and automatic transmission options.

Besides adding the new completely new trim choices, Skoda Kylaq's existing mid-level trims Signature and Signature+ have been updated with new features. If you are planning to buy Skoda Kylaq, here is a quick look at the new trims, their pricing, and what they offer.

Skoda Kylaq: Revised variant-wise pricelist

Skoda Kylaq: Revised variant-wise price list (ex-showroom) Variant MT AT Classic ₹ 7.59 lakh - Classic+ (New) ₹ 8.25 lakh ₹ 9.25 lakh Signature (Updated) ₹ 9.43 lakh ₹ 10.43 lakh Signature+ (Updated) ₹ 10.77 lakh ₹ 11.77 lakh Prestige ₹ 11.75 lakh ₹ 12.75 lakh Prestige+ (New) ₹ 11.99 lakh ₹ 12.99 lakh

The Skoda Kylaq's pricelist has been updated with the addition of the new trims. The current lineup of the Skoda Kylaq is priced between ₹7.59 lakh and ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on variants and their transmission options on offer. The newly introduced Classic+ variant is priced between ₹8.25 lakh and ₹9.25 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the transmission choice. On the other hand, the range topping Prestige+ trim comes priced between ₹11.99 lakh and ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on transmission options.

Skoda Kylaq lineup rejigged with new trims

Skoda Kylaq: Key features of new and updated trims Variant Classic+ (Addition over Classic) Signature / Signature+ (New features) Prestige+ (Addition over Prestige) Features Single-pane sunroof

Auto-dimming IRVM

Rain sensing wipers

Cruise control

Steering-mounted audio controls

4 speakers

16-inch steel wheels with cover Rear wiper and washer

Paddle shifters (AT only) 6-way powered and ventilated front seats

The Classic+ trim, which is positioned right above the base trim Classic, gets all the features available in the base variant. Additionally, it gets features like a single-pane sunroof, auto-dimming IRVM, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control, steering-mounted audio controls, 4-speaker audio system, 16-inch steel wheels with cover.

The mid-level Signature and Signature+ trims have been updated with new features. These trims get rear wiper and washer as new feature. The automatic transmission versions of these trims get paddle shifters.