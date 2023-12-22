Here’s why Tesla recalls more than 120,000 vehicles in the US: Report
Tesla is recalling 120,423 vehicles in the U.S. due to the risk of cabin doors being unlocked during a crash, as per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
