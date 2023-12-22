Elon Musk’s Tesla is recalling 120,423 vehicles in the U.S, as per a report by Reuters. Due to the risk of cabin doors being unlocked during a crash, the road safety regulator body of the US mentioned on Friday, soon after announcing the previous recall by the electric-vehicle carmaker. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The electric automaker has recently released an over-the-air (OTA) software update to address the issue, stated the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

This recall will primarily affect the 2021-2023 Model S and Model X vehicles of Tesla, as the cars fail to comply with certain federal safety standards.

Those who do not know, Tesla had also recalled more than two million vehicles in the U.S. last week. Reportedly, this was the largest ever recall that covered nearly all of its vehicles on the country's roads. It is believed that the recall was done in order to install new safeguards in its Autopilot advanced driver-assistance system, since the federal regulator cited safety concerns.

Meanwhile, Tesla supplier Panasonic also said that it has decided against building a multibillion-dollar electric vehicle battery factory in Oklahoma.

Panasonic already has an EV battery plant under construction in Kansas and had been eyeing Oklahoma as a potential additional location. The Japanese company already operates a joint-venture EV battery plant with Tesla in Nevada.

In April, Panasonic entered into a formal agreement with the state of Oklahoma to explore building a factory in the state. Panasonic said Wednesday that it has decided not to move forward with the plan. It cited “a wide range of factors" without naming any.

People involved in talks with the state of Oklahoma said there were differences over site conditions and potential subsidies.

Panasonic has battled high costs at the Kansas construction site, people at the company have said. With help from the Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act, plants to make batteries, semiconductors and other products the U.S. views as strategic are being built at a rapid pace, raising the prices for construction and factory equipment.

The above-estimate costs in Kansas have made it harder for Panasonic to commit to building another similar plant, people at the company said.

A Panasonic spokeswoman declined to comment on costs at the Kansas site. She said the company’s target of building 200 gigawatt-hours of battery capacity by early 2031 has not changed.

(With inputs from Reuters)

