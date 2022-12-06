Here’s why Toyota recalls more than 900 units of Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Toyota Kirloskar Motor, an Indian automobile giant, on Tuesday announced that it has recalled around 994 units of its recently launched mid-sized sports utility vehicle Urban Cruiser Hyryder to fix a faulty seat belt part.
The company said in a statement that it has initiated a voluntary recall campaign for certain Urban Cruiser Hyryder units to investigate for a possible issue with front seat belt shoulder height adjuster plate assembly. According to the automaker, around 994 vehicles of the specified models may have been impacted by this concern.
The front seat belt shoulder height adjuster plate assembly will be replaced from the suspected vehicles, stated the company. This recall is being initiated in-line with the company's commitment to customer safety and satisfaction and till date there have been no reported failures of the affected part, as per Toyota.
TKM had launched the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in July this year. The model is priced between ₹10.48 lakh and ₹18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Moreover, the automaker has recently phased out the Urban Cruiser compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) from its product portfolio in the country.
Meanwhile, in a similar incident, Maruti Suzuki has announced to recall a total of 9,125 vehicles manufactured between 2nd and 28th November, 2022. The affected models are Ciaz, Brezza, Ertiga, XL6 and Grand Vitara.
According to the company, there is a possible defect in one of the child parts of shoulder height adjuster assembly of front row seat belts in the impacted units. The defect may lead to seat belt disassembly.
“Considering the safety of our customers and out of abundant caution, the company has decided to recall the suspected vehicles for inspection and replacement of the faulty part, free of cost", the company said in a statement.
Owners of the affected vehicle will receive official communication from Maruti Suzuki’s authorized workshops for immediate attention. Earlier this month, Maruti Suzuki announced that the company has planned to increase prices across models from January 2023. The company said that the decision was prompted by continued cost pressure due to overall inflation and recent regulatory requirements.
