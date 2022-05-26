Hero Sprint, a brand of Hero Cycles, has today launched its newest range of cycles - Hero Sprint powered by Gemtec. Designed with a new ride geometry, smart fit ergonomics, and light materials (Gemtec) at Hero Cycles R&D center in Ludhiana, the all-new Hero Sprint bicycles are targeted towards the young buyers.

Hero Sprint offers the combination of new ride geometry, stealth- materials and a dynamic-glide drivetrain with enhanced frame design improves responsiveness, stretching firmness and stability. The new Hero Sprint aims to redefine urban commutes and adventure trails.

Priced between ₹10,000 and ₹20,000, Hero Sprint offers a value-premium choice in the MTB/Hybrid category and has launched 6 Gemtec models in the first phase - Hustle, Hustle Glo, Compass, Trot, Howler 2.0 and Milano.

These cycles will be available across its nationwide network of over 2,000 dealers in addition to their 340 Hero Sprint stores in 248 cities.

Aditya Munjal, Director, Hero Cycles said, “Inspired by the generation that constantly seeks to find and express themselves with unwavering confidence, Hero Sprint powered by GEMTECTM is for today’s youth. As a leader in mobility, Hero Cycles continues to evolve, keeping cyclists at the heart of the transformation. Our proprietary GEMTECTM philosophy is a reflection of what the customers want their cycles to be - trustworthy, agile and technologically advanced. We want to empower the next generation of cyclists to change how they commute and seek out adventure every day."