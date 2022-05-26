Hero Cycles launches Gemtec powered Hero Sprint range of MTB and hybrid cycles

Aditya Munjal, Director, Hero Cycles said, “Inspired by the generation that constantly seeks to find and express themselves with unwavering confidence, Hero Sprint powered by GEMTECTM is for today’s youth. As a leader in mobility, Hero Cycles continues to evolve, keeping cyclists at the heart of the transformation. Our proprietary GEMTECTM philosophy is a reflection of what the customers want their cycles to be - trustworthy, agile and technologically advanced. We want to empower the next generation of cyclists to change how they commute and seek out adventure every day."