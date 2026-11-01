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Hero Destini 110 Classique Edition launched at ₹76,400: Check new colours, features, engine and availability details

Hero MotoCorp has launched the Destini 110 Classique Edition in India at 76,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new variant gets two dual-tone colour options, fresh styling and exclusive detailing while retaining the existing 110.9cc engine and features.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published1 Nov 2026, 07:16 PM IST
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Do you want to buy Hero Destini 110 Classique Edition? Know all about the scooter here.
Do you want to buy Hero Destini 110 Classique Edition? Know all about the scooter here.
AI Quick Read

Hero MotoCorp has expanded its scooter range in India with the launch of the new Destini 110 Classique Edition. Priced at 76,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the special edition brings new colour combinations, updated graphics and exclusive styling details to the company's family scooter.

Hero Destini 110 Classique Edition: Price and new colour options

The new variant is positioned between the existing VX and ZX versions. It costs 1,400 more than the entry-level VX variant, which is priced at 75,000, while remaining 7,400 cheaper than the top-spec ZX variant, priced at 83,800.

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Unlike a major model update, the Classique Edition focuses mainly on cosmetic changes. The engine, transmission and most of the existing features remain unchanged. Hero has introduced the new version for buyers looking for a different appearance without moving to the more expensive ZX variant.

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The scooter is available at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across India.

The biggest changes to the Destini 110 Classique Edition are visible in its exterior styling. Hero is offering the new edition in two dual-tone colour combinations.

1. Matt Goldfish Silver/Light Industrial Grey: This combination gets brown inner panels.

2. Matt Aries Brown: This version comes with black inner panels.

Both colour options receive new stripes on the front handle cover and side panels. Other additions include colour-coordinated mirrors, matching seats, coloured inner panels and branded rim tape.

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The scooter also gets a special 3D Classique Edition badge, which separates it from the regular VX and ZX versions. The overall design follows a neo-retro theme, with chrome detailing adding to its appearance.

Here is how the three Destini 110 variants compare on price [Ex-showroom price (Delhi)]:

Destini 110 VX – 75,000

Destini 110 Classique Edition – 76,400

Destini 110 ZX – 83,800

Features: 785mm seat, 19-litre storage and LED lighting

The Classique Edition retains the family-focused features of the standard Destini 110. One of its main highlights is the 785mm-long seat, which Hero claims is the longest in its segment. The scooter also offers spacious legroom for the rider and pillion.

It rides on 12-inch alloy wheels at both ends and gets a wider 100/80-12 rear tyre.

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The scooter has a 19-litre under-seat storage compartment. There is also a front storage area with mobile charging support. A boot lamp makes it easier to access belongings stored under the seat in low-light conditions.

Other features include a digital-analogue instrument console, LED projector headlamp, LED tail lamp and LED position lamp. Chrome detailing is also part of the package.

The Classique Edition does not introduce a major equipment upgrade over the existing Destini 110. Its main difference is the new exterior treatment and colour combinations.

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Engine and performance

Mechanically, Hero has retained the existing 110.9cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine. It produces 8.15 PS of power at 7,250 rpm and 8.7 Nm of peak torque at 5,750 rpm.

The engine is paired with an automatic CVT transmission. The scooter also gets Hero's i3S (Idle Stop-Start System) technology, which switches off the engine during suitable idle conditions and restarts it when required. The system is designed to help improve fuel efficiency in everyday traffic.

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For braking, the Classique Edition gets drum brakes at both ends, along with a combined braking system (CBS). The front disc brake is available only on the higher-spec ZX variant.

Suspension duties are handled by telescopic front forks and a single rear shock absorber.

Availability and what buyers get

The Hero Destini 110 Classique Edition is available through the company's dealerships across India at an introductory listed price of 76,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The final on-road price will vary depending on the city, insurance and registration charges.

The new edition gives buyers another option in the 110cc family scooter segment. While it does not bring changes to the engine or mechanical package, its dual-tone colours, special badge and coordinated styling set it apart from the regular versions.

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About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

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