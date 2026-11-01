Hero Destini 110 Classique Edition launched at ₹76,400: Check new colours, features, engine and availability details

Hero MotoCorp has expanded its scooter range in India with the launch of the new Destini 110 Classique Edition. Priced at ₹76,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the special edition brings new colour combinations, updated graphics and exclusive styling details to the company's family scooter.

Hero Destini 110 Classique Edition: Price and new colour options The new variant is positioned between the existing VX and ZX versions. It costs ₹1,400 more than the entry-level VX variant, which is priced at ₹75,000, while remaining ₹7,400 cheaper than the top-spec ZX variant, priced at ₹83,800.

Advertisement

Unlike a major model update, the Classique Edition focuses mainly on cosmetic changes. The engine, transmission and most of the existing features remain unchanged. Hero has introduced the new version for buyers looking for a different appearance without moving to the more expensive ZX variant.

The scooter is available at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across India.

The biggest changes to the Destini 110 Classique Edition are visible in its exterior styling. Hero is offering the new edition in two dual-tone colour combinations.

1. Matt Goldfish Silver/Light Industrial Grey: This combination gets brown inner panels.

2. Matt Aries Brown: This version comes with black inner panels.

Both colour options receive new stripes on the front handle cover and side panels. Other additions include colour-coordinated mirrors, matching seats, coloured inner panels and branded rim tape.

Advertisement

The scooter also gets a special 3D Classique Edition badge, which separates it from the regular VX and ZX versions. The overall design follows a neo-retro theme, with chrome detailing adding to its appearance.

Here is how the three Destini 110 variants compare on price [Ex-showroom price (Delhi)]:

Destini 110 VX – ₹75,000

Destini 110 Classique Edition – ₹76,400

Destini 110 ZX – ₹83,800

Features: 785mm seat, 19-litre storage and LED lighting

The Classique Edition retains the family-focused features of the standard Destini 110. One of its main highlights is the 785mm-long seat, which Hero claims is the longest in its segment. The scooter also offers spacious legroom for the rider and pillion.

It rides on 12-inch alloy wheels at both ends and gets a wider 100/80-12 rear tyre.

Advertisement

The scooter has a 19-litre under-seat storage compartment. There is also a front storage area with mobile charging support. A boot lamp makes it easier to access belongings stored under the seat in low-light conditions.

Other features include a digital-analogue instrument console, LED projector headlamp, LED tail lamp and LED position lamp. Chrome detailing is also part of the package.

The Classique Edition does not introduce a major equipment upgrade over the existing Destini 110. Its main difference is the new exterior treatment and colour combinations.

hero

Engine and performance Mechanically, Hero has retained the existing 110.9cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine. It produces 8.15 PS of power at 7,250 rpm and 8.7 Nm of peak torque at 5,750 rpm.

The engine is paired with an automatic CVT transmission. The scooter also gets Hero's i3S (Idle Stop-Start System) technology, which switches off the engine during suitable idle conditions and restarts it when required. The system is designed to help improve fuel efficiency in everyday traffic.

Advertisement

For braking, the Classique Edition gets drum brakes at both ends, along with a combined braking system (CBS). The front disc brake is available only on the higher-spec ZX variant.

Suspension duties are handled by telescopic front forks and a single rear shock absorber.

Availability and what buyers get The Hero Destini 110 Classique Edition is available through the company's dealerships across India at an introductory listed price of ₹76,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The final on-road price will vary depending on the city, insurance and registration charges.

The new edition gives buyers another option in the 110cc family scooter segment. While it does not bring changes to the engine or mechanical package, its dual-tone colours, special badge and coordinated styling set it apart from the regular versions.

Advertisement

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.