Hero Electric , the electric two-wheeler company, has announced a new e-scooter, Hero Eddy, today strengthening its portfolio in the segment. The upcoming scooter is an easy to manoeuver e2W that strikes a perfect balance between technology and convenient to fulfil the need for short distance commutes to next door coffee shops, golf courses and gymnasium etc, said Hero Electric.

Hero Eddy boasts features like Find My Bike, E-Lock, Large Boot Space, Follow Me Headlamps, and Reverse Mode for a smoother, cleaner, and greener ride. The electric scooter will come in two colours – Yellow and Light Blue and would not require any license or registration. It is a futuristic, progressive, and stylish scooter to make our short distance runs pollution-free.

Driven by their conscious decisions to make a difference to the environment, the average consumer is mindful of the fact that the vehicles they use to commute to places leave a lasting impact and pollutes their surroundings. Hence the shift to a cleaner, greener mode of transport for shorter distances to cafes, daily errands and leisure rides allows them to significantly cut down on the carbon footprint they leave around.

Hero Electric continues to strengthen the entire ecosystem and focuses on leveraging opportunities to propel EV adoption to meet varied rider demand with an aggressively stylish Hero Eddy.

Naveen Munjal, MD, Hero Electric, said, “We at Hero are thrilled to announce our upcoming product Hero Eddy that will have an overwhelming on-road presence combining smart features and stylish looks. The scooter is designed keeping in mind individual’s conscious efforts to contribute towards carbon-free future combined with a hassle-free ride experience. We are confident that Hero Eddy will make for a perfect alternate mobility choice offering comfort and necessity."

Hero Electric has introduced Hero Eddy at ₹72,000 (ex-showroom).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.