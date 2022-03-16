Hero Electric has started three new dealerships for its existing partners to achieve 1,000 touchpoint target. The company added Alpha Motors, Tirunelveli; DK Motors, Vellore, and Elite Motors, Ranipet to strengthen its network presence and fasten the EV adoption across India. These centres offer both sales and service space, allowing customers to choose their desired electric two-wheeler followed by a seamless aftersales service.

At the newly inaugurated Hero dealerships, customers can choose from a range of electric scooters as per their commuting requirements.

Hero Electric also offers a 5-year warranty across its lithium-ion range of electric scooters. It covers the complete scooter (except the battery and the charger) with no hidden conditions or extra cost to the riders.

Currently, Hero Electric is steering expansion aiming to convert 1000 touchpoints across the country.

Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said, “The electric two-wheeler demand is on the rise given increased awareness and better infrastructure. We at Hero are happy to welcome Elite Motors, DK Motors, and Alpha Motors to our networks to further expand our presence in Tamil Nadu. Fronting the EV revolution and promoting clean mobility solutions, there has been increased e2W demand beyond Tier 1 markets. We intend to set up a robust dealership network and service outlets for a comprehensive EV owning experience. At Hero, it is our constant endeavor to transform the mobility space in India, and with Tamil Nadu being one of our priority markets, we will continue to expand our presence further."

Haridas K Nair, Regional Head, Hero Electric further added, “We are delighted to build on our distribution ecosystem and enhance partnerships across the region to bring forth our products in the smaller centres. We at Hero stand for commitment, trust, and support to create strong relationships for our consumers to greener mobility solutions, improved services, and encourage them to make the smart move by contributing to the EV shift."

