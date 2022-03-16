Hero Electric opens three new EV touchpoints here, targets 1,000 overall

Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said, “The electric two-wheeler demand is on the rise given increased awareness and better infrastructure. We at Hero are happy to welcome Elite Motors, DK Motors, and Alpha Motors to our networks to further expand our presence in Tamil Nadu. Fronting the EV revolution and promoting clean mobility solutions, there has been increased e2W demand beyond Tier 1 markets. We intend to set up a robust dealership network and service outlets for a comprehensive EV owning experience. At Hero, it is our constant endeavor to transform the mobility space in India, and with Tamil Nadu being one of our priority markets, we will continue to expand our presence further."