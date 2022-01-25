Hero Electric has partnered with Alt Mobility, a dedicated platform for leasing of electric vehicles for the logistics market. Under the collaboration, both the companies will work with logistic aggregators and fleet operators to deploy 10,000 Hero Nyx e-2W by 2023. Alt Mobility offers two and three-wheeler electric vehicles on monthly subscription to fleet operators. They cover the financing, road tax, auto insurance, and service and spare costs of the EVs reducing the high costs of fleet electrification.

Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said, “With the changing market scenario and increased preference for the electric vehicle, we have understood the crucial need to boost EV adoption. We are witnessing more and more businesses opting for cleaner solutions to reach their consumers. At Hero, we strive to provide 360-degree solutions to our B2B customers through our strong network presence across India. This association will aid us in enabling carbon-free mobility in the logistics market and cater to consumer needs of last-mile delivery offered by ALT Mobility."

Dev Arora, CEO of ALT Mobility, further added, “We have conducted extensive tests on the ground and spent several months with the Hero Electric team before building our conviction that the Hero Nyx EV is a bankable vehicle for intensive logistic operations. To further boost the bankability of electric vehicles, we connect our fleets with intelligent sensors and technology platform to map vehicle to our partners, manage trips, conduct health and diagnostics, provide service alerts, and improve rider behavior to get the maximum performance and life from the vehicle."

ALT platform allows for paperless onboarding of partners, vehicle management, and access to ALT’s network of charging and parking networks. Hero Electric aims to convert 35% of sales from the B2B segment in the next four years.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.