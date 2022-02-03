Hero Electric has today announced its association with Axis Bank to offer easy and hassle-free retail financing solutions for its entire product portfolio. The customer can opt for two-wheeler financing across Hero Electric’s wide network of over 750 dealers. Through this partnership, Hero Electric customers can now avail numerous value-added financial benefits with minimal documentation, offering them hassle-free, and seamless buying experience, the company said.

As a financial partner, Axis Bank will additionally offer customized loan amounts and flexible tenure for both customers and dealers.

Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said, “Over the last few months, we have seen an uptick in the demand for EVs. At Hero, we are dedicated towards transforming mobility and elevating the EV two-wheeler ownership experience for our customers through our various endeavors. Further simplifying two-wheeler ownership, we are expanding personalized funding options, thus facilitating convenient purchase decisions. With the growing demand, we aim to take EVs to non-tier 1 cities and rural pockets to electrify Indian roads. This collaboration will drive forward our journey to strengthen green mobility across key markets."

Sumit Bali, Group Executive, Head - Retail Lending & Payments, Axis Bank, said, “We are delighted to partner with Hero Electric and offer best-in-class financial solutions to its customers and dealers. Our strong retail banking network across India will make the overall experience convenient and seamless for customers. This partnership reinforces our commitment towards supporting the Electric Vehicle industry in India. We believe that E-mobility will gain further prominence and play a significant role in sustaining ecological balance in India and globally.’’

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.