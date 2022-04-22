Hero Electric has partnered with Even Cargo, India’s first women-only delivery platform, for strengthening the last-mile delivery segment. Hero Electric will aid Even Cargo to create the first-ever women-only delivery EV fleet by bringing over 10,000 women riders by 2025. The fleet will be allocated across major Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.

Even Cargo prioritizes helping women from resource-poor communities to own their vehicles. The enterprise plans to bring over 10,000 women riders on the electric fleet by 2025.

Hero Electric will provide on-demand, special training sessions to the women riders and their family members. The training sessions will include road readiness of the vehicle, repairs, and basic know-how of re-boot and will be extended to family members too. It further ensures the support of reliable financial institutions associated with Hero Electric to women with no credit history with assured bank accounts. The training sessions will provide necessary information on loans, interest rates, and subsidies to women riders and their family members.

Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said, “We are glad to partner with Even Cargo and have the utmost regard for their vision to support women by enabling them to avail diverse socio-economic status by creating employment opportunities. At Hero, we consistently strive towards delivering the best across all sectors that establish an ecosystem that transforms the way India travels. With the EV sector witnessing such swift expansion, numerous start-ups have chosen various talent competencies foraying into the segment generating widespread opportunities. Such B2B partnerships are all set to change the dynamics of the EV segment, where multiple players will exchange and utilize their expertise and strengths to grow together. We will continue to leverage our resources and support more such communities to fasten EV penetration in the country."

Karina Bhasin, COO, Even Cargo, said, “Vehicle ownership- an asset of mobility enabling the sustainable socio-economic inclusion of women from low-income communities, remains paramount for us as an organization that seeks to bring more women in logistics and workforce as a whole. We see massive potential in the ongoing EV revolution, becoming a major factor in enabling women to access livelihoods and earn better. Moreover, the low operational and maintenance cost of ICE vehicles helps fourfold the disposable income of these women with this unique initiative. The partnership has enabled us to bring India’s first women-only delivery fleet on electric bikes. We thank Hero Electric for their support in inducting more women riders into the last mile logistics from a single digit to a double-digit percentage by 2025. This association will pave the way for providing women a safe, affordable, and reliable transportation."