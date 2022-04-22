Hero Electric partners Even Cargo to deploy 10k women-only EV delivery fleet

Karina Bhasin, COO, Even Cargo, said, “Vehicle ownership- an asset of mobility enabling the sustainable socio-economic inclusion of women from low-income communities, remains paramount for us as an organization that seeks to bring more women in logistics and workforce as a whole. We see massive potential in the ongoing EV revolution, becoming a major factor in enabling women to access livelihoods and earn better. Moreover, the low operational and maintenance cost of ICE vehicles helps fourfold the disposable income of these women with this unique initiative. The partnership has enabled us to bring India’s first women-only delivery fleet on electric bikes. We thank Hero Electric for their support in inducting more women riders into the last mile logistics from a single digit to a double-digit percentage by 2025. This association will pave the way for providing women a safe, affordable, and reliable transportation."