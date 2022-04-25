Hero Electric has partnered with Evify, a tech-enabled electric vehicle-based logistics company. Hero aims to enable the electrification of fleets via this partnership. As per the partnership, Hero Electric will deploy 1,000 electric scooters to Evify in the next two years.

The first 50 units are already in production and will be delivered by May 2022. Additionally, Hero will be delivering 500 EVs to be deployed by Evify in multiple Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities by the year end.

Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said, “At Hero, our focus is to deliver the best across sectors that foster an ecosystem for green mobility. B2B partnerships will enable the EV industry to exchange and utilize partner expertise and strengths to work toward the Zero-Emission vision. Fostering this vision, we have partnered with EVIFY to support their vision of electrifying the last mile delivery segment. We will leverage our resources and support more such partners. With the EV sector witnessing such swift expansion and multiple start-ups with various talent competencies, it has generated more opportunities for expanding the evolving sectors."

Devrishi Arora, CEO, Evify, said, “We see massive potential in the ongoing EV revolution becoming a major factor in enabling the transformation of logistics solutions. This partnership will help us reimagine the EV logistics landscape in India."