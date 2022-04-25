Hero Electric partners Evify to deploy 1,000 e-scooters

Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said, “At Hero, our focus is to deliver the best across sectors that foster an ecosystem for green mobility. B2B partnerships will enable the EV industry to exchange and utilize partner expertise and strengths to work toward the Zero-Emission vision. Fostering this vision, we have partnered with EVIFY to support their vision of electrifying the last mile delivery segment. We will leverage our resources and support more such partners. With the EV sector witnessing such swift expansion and multiple start-ups with various talent competencies, it has generated more opportunities for expanding the evolving sectors."

