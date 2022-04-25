Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Auto News / Hero Electric partners Evify to deploy 1,000 e-scooters

Hero Electric partners Evify to deploy 1,000 e-scooters

Hero Electric partnered Evify to deploy 1,000 e-scooters in logistics.
1 min read . 12:06 PM IST Livemint

  • The first 50 units are already in production

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Hero Electric has partnered with Evify, a tech-enabled electric vehicle-based logistics company. Hero aims to enable the electrification of fleets via this partnership. As per the partnership, Hero Electric will deploy 1,000 electric scooters to Evify in the next two years. 

Hero Electric has partnered with Evify, a tech-enabled electric vehicle-based logistics company. Hero aims to enable the electrification of fleets via this partnership. As per the partnership, Hero Electric will deploy 1,000 electric scooters to Evify in the next two years. 

The first 50 units are already in production and will be delivered by May 2022. Additionally, Hero will be delivering 500 EVs to be deployed by Evify in multiple Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities by the year end.

The first 50 units are already in production and will be delivered by May 2022. Additionally, Hero will be delivering 500 EVs to be deployed by Evify in multiple Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities by the year end.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said, “At Hero, our focus is to deliver the best across sectors that foster an ecosystem for green mobility. B2B partnerships will enable the EV industry to exchange and utilize partner expertise and strengths to work toward the Zero-Emission vision. Fostering this vision, we have partnered with EVIFY to support their vision of electrifying the last mile delivery segment. We will leverage our resources and support more such partners. With the EV sector witnessing such swift expansion and multiple start-ups with various talent competencies, it has generated more opportunities for expanding the evolving sectors."

Devrishi Arora, CEO, Evify, said, “We see massive potential in the ongoing EV revolution becoming a major factor in enabling the transformation of logistics solutions. This partnership will help us reimagine the EV logistics landscape in India."