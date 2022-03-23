Hero Electric has announced its partnership with Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd. (Kotak Prime), a subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, which will offer financing options to Hero Electric customers to facilitate sale of electric two-wheelers. The funding option is critical to take electric vehicles to non-tier 1 cities and rural pockets.

As part of the agreement between both the entities, the collaboration allows Hero Electric customers to avail funding up to 100% ex-showroom price across its wide dealership network with a tenure range of 12 to 36 months.

Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said, “With demand for EVs witnessing upward growth, financing has become the next big thing to further boost category growth. At Hero, we have numerous financial offerings customized to match consumer preferences. Our partnership with Kotak Prime is another step to offer comfortable and smooth funding options beyond tier-1 cities to foster eco-friendly commuting. This will benefit our customers to save significantly on their commute costs and consciously build a greener tomorrow."

Shahrukh Todiwala, President & Whole-time Director, Kotak Mahindra Prime commented, “Kotak Mahindra Prime offers a range of financing options to their two-wheeler customers. The acceptance of EV two-wheelers is increasing across the country to help the mobility needs of the consumer. This partnership with Hero Electric gives Kotak Mahindra Prime the opportunity to positively contribute towards India’s transition to electric mobility."

