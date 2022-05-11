Hero Electric has announced its partnership with ReadyAssist, a 24X7 roadside assistance company, to provide AMC and service support to its B2B customers. Earlier, the companies also announced their collaboration for training and upskilling 20,000 mechanics in EV skillsets across the country. With this initiative, the company aims to deliver servicing of E-Bikes at customer Hub, offer roadside assistance, and resolve breakdown issues on priority.

The initiative will improvise business for their B2B customers by increasing uptime of customer E-Bikes and providing quick and efficient service support to fleets deployed in last-mile delivery. Hero has inked numerous partnerships to expand its B2B network and create an ecosystem for propelling forward EV transition in the country. Hero has leased electric vehicles to last-mile delivery, logistics aggregators, and other e-commerce players towards green mobility.

Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said, “As a company, our focus has been to strengthen our after-sales services to ensure a hassle-free experience for our D2C and B2B customers. The initiative focuses on empowering and increasing awareness for EVs, further encouraging people towards cleaner mobility. We look forward to utilizing their expertise in advancing business and delivering holistic service to our B2B customers. This initiative will provide faster and enhanced service experience."

Vimal Singh SV, founder and CEO of ReadyAssist, said, “We are happy and super excited to become the AMC partner to service the premium B2B clients of Hero Electric through this engagement. This move of Hero Electric is very proactive and a thought leader level to support their clients and riders at speed and convenience on everything related to their vehicle service and emergency assistance. As part of this relationship, the companies would invest time and money in building a stronger service network of EV, technology platform to manage the service life cycle of the vehicle, and much more. The ultimate goal is to provide a 5star after-sale service experience."

Earlier this year, Hero Electric announced the partnership with Mahindra & Mahindra to cater to the increasing demand by expanding manufacturing capacities and delivering 95% uptime across the B2B fleet.