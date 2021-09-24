Hero Electric is planning to expand its EV charging ecosystem by adding 10,000 new charging stations across the country. The company has announced a partnership with Massive Mobility in order to build the charging infrastructure. The charging stations will be set up in the next year.

Massive Mobility is a startup working to design a smart connected network of charging solutions catering to three-wheeler and two-wheeler EVs.

The company claims that the EV charging network would be open to all electric vehicles and will lead to standardisation between manufacturers.

"Announcements by the government of India over the last few months have helped propel the EV industry onto the next level. We continue to expand our reach, setting up charging points and reskilling mechanics to create an ecosystem," Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill said in a statement.

The company has been investing in plotting low-cost charging stations over the last few years to foster growth of the charging infrastructure, he added.

"Till date, we have setup close to 1,650 charging stations and aim to setup 20K by the end of 2022," he noted.

Both the companies have also jointly conducted a survey to gauge consumer behaviour utilizing their charging stations. As per the survey, EV customers look for smart chargers that are identified through an app over the internet, 16 AMP charging stations and long chords.

The association with Massive Mobility will broaden the company's efforts to reach its objective as the partnership would benefit the overall industry, Gill said.

