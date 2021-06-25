Hero Electric reduces price of scooters due to increased govt incentives

“The revision in subsidies on batteries and EVs overall under the FAME policy is just the move the industry needed to drive adoption of electric vehicles. Having had one of the best years in terms of sales despite the pandemic last year is a testimony that the market is ripe for a major push towards shifting towards a cleaner mobility solution. We have seen a major spurt in the adoption of our CITY SPEED SERIES in the last two years and with this additional subsidy, we expect a multifold increase in the sale of such models," said Sohinder Gill, chief executive, Hero Electic.