Hero Electric sold 7,000 electric scooters in November

Hero Electric, India's largest electric two-wheeler company, has sold over 7,000 units in November 2021, according to the most recent report by JMK Research and VAHAN dashboard. Hero Electric sold 1,169 units for the corresponding period last year. The company said that there has been a rising demand in this segment and it will continue to meet it.

A steady boost from the government has been steering forward the demand for electric mobility which, has favoured Hero Electric, it said.

A steady boost from the government has been steering forward the demand for electric mobility which, has favoured Hero Electric, it said. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

The electric two-wheeler manufacturer witnessed a surge in EV sales with the high numbers achieved due to festive demand, compared to the previous year during the same period. The city-speed category continues to add value in this upward sales impetus.

Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, stated, “At Hero, we have been steering EV adoption in India and are witnessing stronger consumer confidence towards electric mobility solutions. The government initiatives and customer-friendly policies have continued to drive demand for the category, translating into positive sales momentum. Given the surge for EVs, we are working to meet the rising demand and are hopeful to end the year on a high note."