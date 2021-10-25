Hero Electric targets 1000 sales touchpoints by FY 2022 to meet rising EV demand

“The face-to-face interaction is also very important in building the trust and the confidence of the brand HERO as well as the comfort convenience and the lowest running costs of our bikes. The network expansion indicates a positive growth sign for the electric vehicle segment resulting in heightened interest from dealers keen on driving the green mobility shift with Hero Electric. We look forward to this next phase of electric mobility where our dealer partners ride the growth and welcome people who wish to be part of this green revolution," added Sohinder.