Hero Electric to deliver 1,000 high speed electric scooters to Turtle Mobility

Hero Electric will deliver over 1000 scooters by the end of 2022
1 min read . 03:02 PM IST Edited By Livemint

  • Hero Electric is looking to convert 35% of its sales through B2B segment

Hero Electric has announced its partnership with Turtle Mobility, a startup offering last-mile delivery connectivity solutions to e-commerce and grocery companies. Hero Electric will deliver 200 scooters by the end of 2021 and, over 1000 scooters by the end of 2022. The government is targeting a complete switch of the delivery fleet used by e-commerce and last-mile mobility solution providers to electric for reduced emission. 

Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric said, “At Hero, we constantly strive to quicken the pace of transition to electric mobility and push forward the same through B2B partnerships to strengthen the EV ecosystem across India. This partnership is another step to boost the rapidly growing logistics and delivery industry and steer our commitment to carbon-free mobility by electrifying the segment. Hero's 2Ws are flexible, modular, and versatile, offering longer mileage and a low cost of ownership. It further fulfills consumer needs of last-mile delivery offered by Turtle Mobility."

Kapil Gupta, Founder & Director, Turtle Mobility said, “The use of EV High Speed Scooters has become increasingly favourable in states for their multiple benefits including low carbon footprint, ease of access, low operational costs as well as cost optimisation for last mile deliveries. It is only a matter of time for EV High Speed scooters to become widely relevant in India across E-commerce companies for last mile deliveries. It will also help us to generate work opportunities for self-employed individuals in the informal sector by offering them a more affordable and easily accessible alternative to ICE vehicles".

Hero Electric has been associated with Turtle Mobility since July 2021 and, has delivered 100 NYX scooters. Looking to convert 35% of sales from the B2B segment in the next four years, Hero Electric is maximizing efforts towards EV transition in India.

