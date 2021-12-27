Hero Electric has announced its partnership with BattWheelz Mobility, an NCR-based startup that offers last-mile delivery mobility solutions to e-commerce and hyper-local grocery companies. Hero Electric is partnering with the last-mile delivery segment in the country to go electric. As a part of the association with BattWheelz Mobility, Hero Electric will deliver 4000 vehicles by FY 2022-23.

Hero Electric has been entering into multiple partnerships to supply electric scooters for the last-mile logistics and delivery and is also looking to convert 35 per cent of its sales from the B2B segment in the next 4 years.

Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric said, “Our constant endeavor is to fasten the electric mobility transition in India and thrusting the same through our B2B partnerships with complete EV solutions across India. This partnership highlights our shared vision of offering eco-friendly mobility solutions and the direct advantage of adopting electric mobility in terms of savings and contribution to safeguarding the environment. Hero’s two-wheelers are flexible, modular, and versatile, offering longer mileage, smoother rides, and a lower cost of ownership thus catering to consumer needs of last-mile delivery of essentials offered by BattWheelz Mobility."

Chetan Chaturvedi, Founder & MD, BattWheelz said, “BattWheelz was founded in 2019 with a sole aim to help accelerate India’s transition to clean energy & we envision to be the largest Electric Mobility as a Service (EMaaS) company in India. Our Mission is to provide affordable, clean and Smart Mobility Solutions to the masses. Our Vision is to promote affordable and sustainable Delivery Services through Electric Vehicles. Aligned to the same we have partnered with HERO Electric - India’s largest Electric 2W company who share the same vision, together we shall deploy one of the largest fleet of electric 2 wheelers for last mile mobility."

The last-mile delivery segment is one of the fastest-growing spaces pertaining to increased penetration of online and e-commerce businesses.

