Hero Electric to deliver 4,000 two wheelers to this last mile delivery startup

Chetan Chaturvedi, Founder & MD, BattWheelz said, “BattWheelz was founded in 2019 with a sole aim to help accelerate India’s transition to clean energy & we envision to be the largest Electric Mobility as a Service (EMaaS) company in India. Our Mission is to provide affordable, clean and Smart Mobility Solutions to the masses. Our Vision is to promote affordable and sustainable Delivery Services through Electric Vehicles. Aligned to the same we have partnered with HERO Electric - India’s largest Electric 2W company who share the same vision, together we shall deploy one of the largest fleet of electric 2 wheelers for last mile mobility."