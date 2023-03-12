Hero Electric to launch a new electric scooter on March 15: Details inside

Hero Electric to launch a new electric scooter on March 15: Details inside1 min read . 01:12 PM IST
- As per the teaser video, the electric scooter will feature an LED headlamp positioned at the front cowl.
Hero Electric has teased a new product launch in India. The company will unveil an all-new electric scooter in the country and has already shared the official teaser via its social media platforms.
“A new era of intelligent and sustainable mobility is all set to dawn! Are you ready to experience the newest electrifying ride from Hero Electric? Watch this space to know more," the company said in a post on microblogging site Twitter.
It has also shared a 12-second teaser that gives a bleak yet first glimpse of the electric scooter. ‘Presenting new era of 2W mobility’ it says. However, it is not clear whether the scooter will debut as an updated Hero Optima or as a new model. The electric scooter is said to launch on March 15.
As per the teaser video, the electric scooter will feature an LED headlamp positioned at the front cowl. At the centre of it will be LED turn indicators. Other features that the electric scooter is expected to include are front disc brakes, curvy seats, thick grab rail and a blue paint theme.
Recently, the company announced that it has signed an agreement with US-based Zero Motorcycles to collaborate on premium electric motorcycles. The collaboration combines the expertise of Zero in developing power trains and electric motorcycles with the scale of manufacturing, sourcing and marketing of Hero MotoCorp.
The collaboration comes after Hero MotoCorp's board approved an equity investment of up to $60 million in Zero Motorcycles in September 2022.
"Our partnership with Zero Motorcycles is a significant milestone in our journey towards ushering in an era of sustainable clean technology in the mobility space. With Zero as our partner, we look forward to accelerating the transition of electric mobility in India and across our global markets," said Pawan Munjal, Chairman & CEO, Hero MotoCorp.
“We are delighted to have Hero MotoCorp – the world’s largest motorcycle maker – as our partner. Our companies are both committed to transforming the riding experience and bringing remarkable, innovative products to the world. With these shared passions, we look forward to delivering exceptional value, performance and fun for our customers," said Sam Paschel, CEO, Zero Motorcycles
