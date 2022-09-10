Hero Electric to setup 500 battery swapping stations in Mumbai: All details

According to Hero Electric, these stations would cater to more than 30,000 riders on a daily basis. The company said in a statement that with its partners Hero Electric is going to add 50 locations by the end of this year to cover the western line from Churchgate to Mira-Bhayandar.
Hero Electric announces a partnership with battery-swapping startup VoltUp and also Adani Electricity to boost the infrastructure of electric mobility in Mumbai. The company mentioned that through this partnership, VoltUp would set up various smart electric mobility stations across the city for providing easy access to battery swapping. Moreover, the EV maker plans to make 500 of such battery swapping stations operational in Mumbai by next two years.
According to Hero Electric, these stations would cater to more than 30,000 riders on a daily basis. The company said in a statement that with its partners Hero Electric is going to add 50 locations by the end of this year to cover the western line from Churchgate to Mira-Bhayandar.
Sohinder Gill, CEO of Hero Electric said that collaboration is the way to strengthen the EV ecosystem in India as it will help to deepen EV penetration across India. “This association with VoltUp, Adani Electricity, and Zomato will establish a dense infrastructure encouraging more riders to switch to EVs and operate smoothly without worrying about range anxiety issues. Hero Electric is the only manufacturer to have a specific product designed for delivery partner fleets given the segment’s potential to contribute towards a clean and green future," added Gill.
To recall, Hero Electric also decided to partner with Jio-bp to strengthen mobility solutions for electric two-wheelers. Through this tie-up, Hero Electric's customers are expected to get access to the widespread charging and swapping network of Jio-bp, which is also open to other vehicles.
Additionally, both companies will bring the best of their global learnings in electrification and apply them to the Indian market to create a differentiated customer experience that delights the consumer.
Currently, Jio-bp is operating its EV charging and swapping stations under the brand Jio-bp pulse. With the Jio-bp pulse app, customers can easily find stations nearby and charge their electric vehicles. Further, with a vision of being among India’s largest EV networks, Jio-bp is creating an electric mobility ecosystem that will benefit all the stakeholders in the EV value chain.
Hero is committed to delivering the best electric mobility solutions to its consumers and this association will fasten the EV growth in the country while strengthening Hero Electric’s vision is to transform the e-mobility sector in India.
