Hero Electric unveils upgraded Optima and NYX Scooters with new features

Hero Electric unveils upgraded Optima and NYX Scooters with new features2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 11:39 AM IST
- According to the electric two-wheeler brand, the recently launched Optima CX5.0 is now offered in Dark Matt Blue and Matt Maroon colors, while the Optima CX.20 is available in Dark Matt Blue and Charcoal Black. Similarly, the NYX is now available in Charcoal Black and Pearl White color options.
On Wednesday, Hero Electric announced the release of their latest electric scooter models, the Optima CX5.0 (Dual-battery), Optima CX2.0 (Single Battery), and NYX CX5.0 (Dual-Battery), in the Indian market. The newly updated Comfort and City speed scooters are now available for purchase at a price range of ₹85,000-95,000 and ₹105,000-130,000, respectively.
