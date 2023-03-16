Home / Auto News / Hero Electric unveils upgraded Optima and NYX Scooters with new features
Hero Electric unveils upgraded Optima and NYX Scooters with new features

2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 11:39 AM IST Edited By Govind Choudhary
Hero Electric asserts that their latest range of electric scooters boasts advanced Japanese motor technology that promises a seamless riding experience. (HEROELECTRIC)

On Wednesday, Hero Electric announced the release of their latest electric scooter models, the Optima CX5.0 (Dual-battery), Optima CX2.0 (Single Battery), and NYX CX5.0 (Dual-Battery), in the Indian market. The newly updated Comfort and City speed scooters are now available for purchase at a price range of 85,000-95,000 and 105,000-130,000, respectively.

According to the electric two-wheeler brand, the recently launched Optima CX5.0 is now offered in Dark Matt Blue and Matt Maroon colors, while the Optima CX.20 is available in Dark Matt Blue and Charcoal Black. Similarly, the NYX is now available in Charcoal Black and Pearl White color options.

Hero Electric asserts that their latest range of electric scooters boasts advanced Japanese motor technology that promises a seamless riding experience. Furthermore, they feature German ECU technology for accurate performance. The brand also claims that the new models are equipped with innovative capabilities such as 'hibernating battery technology' and a 'dynamically synchronized powertrain'.

Speaking about the launch of the electric scooters, Hero Electric's CEO Sohinder Gill said the company's diverse portfolio has been offering a powerful value proposition catering to the varied mobility requirements of the discerning Indian consumer. He also claimed the new range of EVs has been designed with feedback from more than six lakh consumers. Gill further added that the new range of EVs comes with powertrains that have been developed to convert almost every drop of battery power into useful energy for the scooters.

"The secret lies in a super-intelligent close-loop sync system that senses in real-time, every little variation in the load and road condition to deliver just the right amount of energy without any wastage. Going by the popularity of the looks of our bikes, we have largely retained the outer designs and worked upon the bones and muscles to offer the new Avatars of our five lovable platforms that comprehensively cater to the entire spectrum of ‘Real value for money’ customers," he added.

Commenting on the launch, Naveen Munjal, MD, Hero Electric, said that each of the newly launched products has undergone an exhaustive R&D process with a primary focus on ensuring customer safety.

"In tandem with this, we have also worked closely with our partners to cater to the surging demand for EVs in the country. As a result, we are proud to announce that we are all set to roll out over 1 million vehicles annually from our manufacturing units," Munjal added.

