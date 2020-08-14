Hero gears up for festive season, expects sustained recovery in volumes ahead

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is planning to ramp up manufacturing to build inventory at dealerships to meet the demand during the festive period. The country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer hopes to sustain the recovery that it has witnessed in demand for entry level and premium motorcycles till Navratri and Diwali.

The festive period between Navratri and Diwali is important for auto makers, since it accounts for almost 25-30% of their total sales in a fiscal. After lockdown was lifted in May, Hero witnessed a sharp recovery in rural markets due to decent monsoon, good summer crop, fiscal incentives from the government and increasing preference of consumers for personal transport due to covid outbreak.

According to Niranjan Gupta, chief financial officer, Hero MotoCorp, pent up demand does not last for a long period and the current recovery in sales has been continuing for the last two months and first two weeks of August.

“There is an underlying fundamental demand for two-wheelers in India since it’s seen not only as means of mobility but also as an income enabler," he added in a post-earnings conference call with sector analysts. “We are preparing for a good festive season and believe that the auto sector and Hero will lead the charge for economic recovery."

The Pawan Munjal led company reported a modest 3.9 % year-on-year decline in domestic wholesale to 514509 units in July. On a sequential basis, the company witnessed a sustained jump in dispatches to 4.5 lakh units in June against 1.2 lakh units in May.

Investors are optimistic that Hero, will benefit from a shift in demand towards entry and executive segment motorcycles due to the faster recovery in demand in the rural areas and increasing preference for personal mobility.

“Fundamentals of demand in the rural market is very strong and we have seen a ‘V’ shaped recovery. Demand is recovering in the urban markets as well which will manifest in the festive period. With the urban market coming back our scooter sales will also get a boost," said Naveen Chauhan, head, sales and after sales, Hero MotoCorp.

After lockdown was lifted, Hero witnessed quick recovery in sales of its motorcycles in states like Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, UP and some parts of south India.

“We expect slowdown to continue over the next one or two quarters, however the pace of slowdown would reduce gradually. We believe that the industry would witness sequential as well as year-on-year improvement in second half of FY 21. In view of expected rural revival in second half, increasing usage of two-wheelers due social distancing norm and HMCL’s strong market position to capitalize the demand recovery, we have a positive view on the stock" said Mitul Shah, vice-president, research, Reliance Securities.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated