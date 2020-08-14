Hero gears up for festive season, expects sustained recovery in volumes ahead

“We expect slowdown to continue over the next one or two quarters, however the pace of slowdown would reduce gradually. We believe that the industry would witness sequential as well as year-on-year improvement in second half of FY 21. In view of expected rural revival in second half, increasing usage of two-wheelers due social distancing norm and HMCL’s strong market position to capitalize the demand recovery, we have a positive view on the stock" said Mitul Shah, vice-president, research, Reliance Securities.