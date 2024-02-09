Hero gets a lift from cool bikes, festive spirits
Summary
- Hero MotoCorp reported a 51% y-o-y increase in net profit in Q3 and a 21% increase in revenue. The company retailed 1.4 million units during the festive period, its highest ever. It plans to increase production of high-capacity motorcycles and expand its distribution network.
New Delhi: Greater focus on premium products and a strong festive season sent Hero MotoCorp’s profits zipping into high-growth territory in the October-December quarter. India’s largest two-wheeler maker now plans to continue adding muscle to its premium portfolio, and strengthen its parts and accessories business.