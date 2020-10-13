Subscribe
Hero Glamour Blaze motorcycle launched at 72,000. Key things to know
Hero Glamour Blaze has been equipped with a USB charger attached to the handlebar and a side-stand indicator.

Hero Glamour Blaze motorcycle launched at 72,000. Key things to know

1 min read . 09:26 AM IST Staff Writer

The 125 cc engine inside the Glamour Blaze comes with XSens Programmed Fuel Injection and offers 10.7 bhp@7500 RPM

Leading two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Monday said it has launched a new special edition model of its popular commuter bike Hero Glamour, as Hero Glamour Blaze, this model comes with a price tag of 72,200 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The 125 cc engine inside the Glamour Blaze comes with XSens Programmed Fuel Injection and offers 10.7 bhp@7500 RPM and has torque of 10.6 Nm@6000 RPM. It also gets an idle start-stop system - called i3S by Hero and features Auto Sail Technology.

Hero Glamour Blaze has been equipped with a USB charger attached to the handlebar and a side-stand indicator.

"The response to the new Glamour that was launched recently has been positive and now in its Blaze edition, the brand continues to resonate with the youth of the country," Hero MotoCorp Head – Sales and Aftersales Naveen Chauhan said.

Glamour Blaze will be offered in Matt Vernier Grey Color and Funk-Lime Yellow graphics.

