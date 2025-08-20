Hero Glamour X: Check out the newest feature-packed offering of the 125cc segment

Hero MotoCorp has expanded its 125cc motorcycle lineup with the launch of the Glamour X. First introduced in 2005, the Glamour model has undergone several updates to keep pace with changing rider expectations, and it has built a customer base of over 8 million riders. The new Glamour X marks the next step in this journey, bringing in advanced technology and features not typically seen in the commuter motorcycle category.

The Hero Glamour X 125 will be sold in two variants, Drum at ₹89,999 and Disc at ₹99,999 (both ex-showroom, Delhi). The bookings for the motorcycle have commenced and it will be available across Hero MotoCorp dealerships nationwide.

What’s new in the Glamour X 125? The Glamour X 125 introduces several features that are new to the 125cc motorcycle segment. Among them are a ride-by-wire system for more precise throttle response, cruise control for highway rides, three riding modes (Eco, Road, and Power), and a panic brake alert system that warns trailing vehicles in case of sudden braking. It also debuts a low-battery kick-start system powered by Hero’s AERA (Advanced Electronic Ride Assist) technology, claimed to be a first in the world for this segment.

Design and styling Visually, the motorcycle gets a sharper and more muscular design compared to the standard Glamour. It is equipped with Hero’s signature “H” full LED lighting setup, including a new headlamp, position lights, and LED tail lamp. Additionally, the Glamour also gets a TFT LCD for the vital information along with over 60 features. This screen offers Bluetooth connectivity and adds features such as turn-by-turn navigation, distance-to-empty, gear position indicator, and ambient light sensor.

Performance The Glamour X 125 is powered by a 124.7cc Sprint-EBT engine producing 11.4 bhp at 8,250 rpm. Hero says the engine uses a tuned cam profile and optimised gear ratios for quicker throttle response, while a balancer shaft and silent cam chain reduce noise and vibrations. The motorcycle also gets an updated exhaust system tuned for a deeper sound.

Comfort and practicality The model has been designed with a wide handlebar and upright seating posture to reduce rider fatigue. It comes with a 790 mm seat height and 170 mm ground clearance. For pillion comfort, Hero has provided a larger seat, wider grab rail, and improved cushioning. Additional conveniences include an enclosed under-seat utility box with space for two mobile phones, a first-aid kit, and a tool kit, along with a 2A Type-C USB charging port.