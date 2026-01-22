⁠Hero HF 100, HF Deluxe, Passion Plus become pricier. Old vs new prices compared

Hero MotoCorp has increased the price of its entire commuter motorcycle range, including models like the ⁠Hero HF 100, Hero Deluxe, Hero Passion Plus, and Hero Splendor Plus.

Hero MotoCorp has quietly revised the prices across its commuter motorcycle lineup in India. First the two-wheeler giant that holds the lion's share in the Indian two-wheeler market, increased the pricing of the Hero Splendor Plus, the bestselling motorcycle of the brand. Now, it has also increased the price of other commuter motorcycles like the Hero HF 100, Hero HF Deluxe and Hero Passion Plus.

The Hero Passion Plus and Splendor Plus motorcycles have become pricier by a minima hike of 250. On the other hand, the Hero HF 100 and Hero HF Deluxe have become costlier by 750.

This price hike comes as part of the auto company's annual price revision, owing to the rising input costs due to reasons like rising cost of critical raw materials, increasing inflation, etc.

Here is a quick look at the price hike spectrums for these commuter motorcycles, ⁠Hero HF 100, Hero Deluxe, Hero Passion Plus, and Hero Splendor Plus.

Hero commuter bikes become pricier

Hero commuter bikes: Old vs new prices
ModelVariantOld price (ex-showroom)DifferenceNew price (ex-showroom
Hero HF 100Drum kick 58,739 750 59,489
Hero HF DeluxeBlack 55,992 750 56,742
Self 64,999 750 65,749
Kick 59,793 749 60,542
i3S 66,382 750 67,132
Pro 68,482 753 69,235
Hero Passion PlusDrum 76,691 250 76,941
125 million edition 78,074 250 78,324
Hero Splendor PlusDrum 73,902 250 74,152
i3S 75,055 250 75,305
125 Million 76,437- 76,437
Xtec 77,428 250 77,678
Xtec 2.0 (Drum) 79,964 250 80,214
Xtec 2.0 (Disc) 80,471 250 80,721

The price revision across these Hero MotoCorp's commuter motorcycles is relatively modest, ranging between 250 and 750, depending on the variant. Hence, the price hike is unlikely to impact the consumer's purchase decisions.

Wit the price hike, the Hero HF100 has become pricier by 750. Currently, it is priced at 59,489 (ex-showroom), in comparison to 58,739 (ex-showroom). The Hero HF Deluxe is priced between 56,742 and 69,235 (ex-showroom), compared to the previous price range of 55,992 - 68,482 (ex-showroom).

Hero Passion Pro is now priced between 76,941 and 78,324 (ex-showroom), up by 250 from the previous price range of 76,691 - 78,074 (ex-showroom). Hero Splendor Plus has also become pricier by 250, with the current pricing ranging between 74,152 and 80,721 (ex-showroom).

