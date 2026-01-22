⁠Hero HF 100, HF Deluxe, Passion Plus become pricier. Old vs new prices compared

Hero MotoCorp has quietly revised the prices across its commuter motorcycle lineup in India. First the two-wheeler giant that holds the lion's share in the Indian two-wheeler market, increased the pricing of the Hero Splendor Plus, the bestselling motorcycle of the brand. Now, it has also increased the price of ₹other commuter motorcycles like the Hero HF 100, Hero HF Deluxe and Hero Passion Plus.
The Hero Passion Plus and Splendor Plus motorcycles have become pricier by a minima hike of ₹250. On the other hand, the Hero HF 100 and Hero HF Deluxe have become costlier by ₹750.
This price hike comes as part of the auto company's annual price revision, owing to the rising input costs due to reasons like rising cost of critical raw materials, increasing inflation, etc.
Here is a quick look at the price hike spectrums for these commuter motorcycles, Hero HF 100, Hero Deluxe, Hero Passion Plus, and Hero Splendor Plus.
|Hero commuter bikes: Old vs new prices
|Model
|Variant
|Old price (ex-showroom)
|Difference
|New price (ex-showroom
|Hero HF 100
|Drum kick
|₹58,739
|₹750
|₹59,489
|Hero HF Deluxe
|Black
|₹55,992
|₹750
|₹56,742
|Self
|₹64,999
|₹750
|₹65,749
|Kick
|₹59,793
|₹749
|₹60,542
|i3S
|₹66,382
|₹750
|₹67,132
|Pro
|₹68,482
|₹753
|₹69,235
|Hero Passion Plus
|Drum
|₹76,691
|₹250
|₹76,941
|125 million edition
|₹78,074
|₹250
|₹78,324
|Hero Splendor Plus
|Drum
|₹73,902
|₹250
|₹74,152
|i3S
|₹75,055
|₹250
|₹75,305
|125 Million
|₹76,437
|-
|₹76,437
|Xtec
|₹77,428
|₹250
|₹77,678
|Xtec 2.0 (Drum)
|₹79,964
|₹250
|₹80,214
|Xtec 2.0 (Disc)
|₹80,471
|₹250
|₹80,721
The price revision across these Hero MotoCorp's commuter motorcycles is relatively modest, ranging between ₹250 and ₹750, depending on the variant. Hence, the price hike is unlikely to impact the consumer's purchase decisions.
Wit the price hike, the Hero HF100 has become pricier by ₹750. Currently, it is priced at ₹59,489 (ex-showroom), in comparison to ₹58,739 (ex-showroom). The Hero HF Deluxe is priced between ₹56,742 and ₹69,235 (ex-showroom), compared to the previous price range of ₹55,992 - ₹68,482 (ex-showroom).
Hero Passion Pro is now priced between ₹76,941 and ₹78,324 (ex-showroom), up by ₹250 from the previous price range of ₹76,691 - ₹78,074 (ex-showroom). Hero Splendor Plus has also become pricier by ₹250, with the current pricing ranging between ₹74,152 and ₹80,721 (ex-showroom).