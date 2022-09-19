Hero introduces a new colour scheme for Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus's new Silver Nexus Blue colour option will join the existing colour options- Black with Purple, Heavy Grey with Green, Black with Silver, Matte Shield Gold and Black with Sports Red.
Hero MotoCorp has introduced a new colour scheme for Splendor Plus. The motorcycle will now be available in the new Silver Nexus Blue colour option. The new colour variant will join the existing colour options- Black with Purple, Heavy Grey with Green, Black with Silver, Matte Shield Gold and Black with Sports Red.
Hero Splendor Plus comes with a starting price of ₹70,658 (ex-showroom). The entry-level commuter motorcycle is powered by a 97.2cc air-cooled single-cylinder fuel-injected engine. It is claimed to deliver a power of 7.9 bhp@8,000 rpm and a torque of 8.05 Nm@6,000 rpm. The mule’s engine is mated with a four-speed manual transmission. There is an idle start/stop system on the bike. The motorcycle is equipped with an integrated braking system and drum brakes.
In a related news, Hero MotorCorp is ready to enter the EV segment in October. It plans to launch its first electric two-wheeler for the Indian market soon. The company said in a regulatory filing that it is about to begin its electrification journey under the brand Vida on October 7. According to a report by PTI, the two-wheeler manufacturer might launch its first EV product in an event which could be organised in Jaipur on October 7, 2022.
The automaker has developed the product at its Jaipur based R&D centre, the Centre of Innovation and Technology and it will utilise its Chittor based manufacturing unit to roll out the product. Earlier in March this year, Hero MotoCorp announced that it has lined up around ₹760 crore fund for upcoming electric vehicles and also nurture over 10,000 entrepreneurs in environmental, social and governance solutions.
