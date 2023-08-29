Hero Karizma XMR 210 launched in India at ₹1,72,900. Check features and more

Hero Karizma XMR 210 launched in India at ₹1,72,900. Check features and more1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 02:01 PM IST
Hero Karizma XMR 210: Hero MotoCorp launched the all-new Karizma lineup after a four-year break, aiming to expand its presence in the premium motorcycle category.
Hero MotoCorp has launched the all-new Karizma XMR 210 bringing back the lineup after a break of four years. Karizma was first introduced in 2003 under a partnership between Honda and Hero MotoCorp, continuing in the lineup till 2019 when it was discontinued owing to declining sales. In recent weeks, the company has been teasing the motorcycle's design through its social media platforms, building excitement among enthusiasts.