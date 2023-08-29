Hero Karizma XMR 210 launched in India at ₹1,72,900. Check features and more

Hero MotoCorp has launched the all-new Karizma XMR 210 bringing back the lineup after a break of four years. Karizma was first introduced in 2003 under a partnership between Honda and Hero MotoCorp , continuing in the lineup till 2019 when it was discontinued owing to declining sales. In recent weeks, the company has been teasing the motorcycle's design through its social media platforms, building excitement among enthusiasts.

The bike is expected to compete with the likes of Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, Yamaha R15, and Bajaj Pulsar RS 200. Hero MotoCorp's objective with this launch is to expand its presence in the thriving premium motorcycle category.

Hero Karizma XMR 210 engine:

The all-new Karizma XMR 210 is powered by a 210cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that can generate a peak power of 25.15 bhp power and a maximum torque of 20.4 Nm. Handling the transmission duties will be a six-speed gearbox.

Karizma XMR 210 braking system:

The all-new Karizma features telescopic front forks and adjustable monoshock absorbers at the rear. Braking responsibilities will be handled by disc brakes installed on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS.

Hero Karizma XMR 210 price:

The Hero Karizma XMR 210 is launched at an introductory price of ₹1,72,900 (ex-showroom) and it is expected to near ₹2 lakh once the introductory offer is over. The company has announced that Karizma XMR 210 will be available for booking from August 29 afternoon.