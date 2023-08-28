Hero MotoCorp is gearing up for the highly anticipated launch of the Karizma XMR 210 in India on September 29. This marks the revival of the beloved Hero Karizma brand, known for its past success. In recent weeks, the company has been teasing the motorcycle's design through its social media platforms, building excitement among enthusiasts.

After its release, the Hero Karizma XMR 210 will directly rival contenders such as the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, Yamaha R15, and Bajaj Pulsar RS 200. Hero MotoCorp's objective with this launch is to expand its presence in the thriving premium motorcycle category.

The anticipated cost of the Hero Karizma XMR 210 is projected to fall within the range of ₹1.90 lakh to ₹2.20 lakh (ex-showroom), in line with hints dropped by the brand on its social media platforms.

Moreover, the forthcoming Hero Karizma XMR 210 will showcase an aggressive and sporty design. Drawing inspiration from the iconic elements of the original Karizma that captured widespread attention, the motorcycle's styling is expected to pay homage to its predecessor.

Early glimpses from teaser images and spy shots indicate that the Hero Karizma XMR 210 will closely follow the design language of the original model. Its bodywork will feature sharp lines and creases, accompanied by a full LED headlamp, LED taillight, and a split-seat configuration that adds a sense of modernity. In addition to the comprehensive LED lighting system, the motorcycle is anticipated to boast a color LCD screen equipped with Bluetooth connectivity. Enthusiasts can anticipate a choice of vibrant colors such as bright yellow and red for the Hero Karizma XMR 210.

The Hero Karizma XMR 210 will be propelled by a brand-new engine. Anticipated to be a 210 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled powerplant, this engine is projected to generate a peak power of 25 bhp and a maximum torque of 20 Nm. Handling the transmission duties will be a six-speed gearbox.

On the hardware side, the upcoming Hero Karizma XMR 210 will feature telescopic front forks and adjustable monoshock absorbers at the rear. Braking responsibilities will be handled by disc brakes installed on both the front and rear wheels. Enthusiasts can expect the motorcycle to come standard with dual-channel ABS.

How to watch the live event

The comprehensive information regarding the new Hero Karizma XMR 210 will be unveiled during the official launch event scheduled for 12:15 pm on August 29. You can witness the live launch of the Hero Karizma XMR 210 by following the provided link below.

HERO MOTOCORP More Information