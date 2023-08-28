Hero Karizma XMR 210 set to launch tomorrow: All we know so far and how to watch the live event2 min read 28 Aug 2023, 01:29 PM IST
Hero MotoCorp is set to launch the Karizma XMR 210 in India on September 29, aiming to expand its presence in the premium motorcycle category. The bike is expected to feature an aggressive design reminiscent of the original Karizma, and with a 210cc engine.
Hero MotoCorp is gearing up for the highly anticipated launch of the Karizma XMR 210 in India on September 29. This marks the revival of the beloved Hero Karizma brand, known for its past success. In recent weeks, the company has been teasing the motorcycle's design through its social media platforms, building excitement among enthusiasts.