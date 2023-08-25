Hero Karizma XMR 210 teased again! Here's what to expect

Hero Karizma XMR 210 teased again! Here's what to expect1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 06:25 PM IST
Hero MotoCorp is set to launch the Karizma XMR 210 in India on August 29th. The motorcycle will feature a fresh headlamp design with LED Daytime Running Lamp and a digital instrument cluster. It will be powered by a 210 cc engine with an expected power output of 25 bhp and a torque of 30 Nm.
Hero MotoCorp is gearing up for the launch of the Karizma XMR 210 in the Indian market scheduled for August 29th. This forthcoming motorcycle will assume the mantle of Hero's flagship, positioned at the pinnacle of their product range. In a bid to revive this iconic two-wheeler, Hero MotoCorp has enlisted the Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan as the brand ambassador, a role he previously held for earlier iterations of the Karizma. The latest teaser has provided a clear glimpse of the motorcycle's front-end design.