Hero Karizma XMR to get costlier from October 1. Check new price details

Hero Karizma XMR to get costlier from October 1. Check new price details1 min read 25 Sep 2023, 02:12 PM IST
Hero MotoCorp to increase price of Karizma XMR 210 by ₹7,000 starting October 1, from ₹1,72,900 to ₹1,79,900.
Hero MotoCorp has announced that starting from October 1, the base price of the recently launched Karizma XMR 210 will increase by ₹7,000. Currently available at an introductory starting price of ₹1,72,900 (ex-showroom), the bike will see a price hike to ₹1,79,900 (ex-showroom) and the current booking window for the bike will remain open until midnight on September 30.