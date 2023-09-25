Hero Karizma XMR to get costlier from October 1. Check new price details

Hero MotoCorp has announced that starting from October 1, the base price of the recently launched Karizma XMR 210 will increase by ₹7,000. Currently available at an introductory starting price of ₹1,72,900 (ex-showroom), the bike will see a price hike to ₹1,79,900 (ex-showroom) and the current booking window for the bike will remain open until midnight on September 30. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Customers have the option to book the motorcycle through authorized Hero MotoCorp dealerships nationwide or via the company's official website. Alternatively, they can place their order by dialing 7046210210, with a token booking amount of ₹3,000. The commencement date for the updated booking window, reflecting the revised bike price, will be announced in due course.

The bike showcases a bold design, highlighted by its sharp and streamlined LED headlights featuring integrated LED daytime running lights. LED technology is also present in the turn indicators and taillamp, providing a modern touch. The motorcycle boasts a split seat arrangement, with a raised pillion seat and a slim, stylish tail section, further enhancing its overall aesthetic appeal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of features, this motorcycle is equipped with a fully digital color LCD display, incorporating Bluetooth connectivity and pioneering turn-by-turn navigation technology, a first in its segment. It will be offered in three distinct color choices: Iconic Yellow, Matte Red, and Phantom Black.

Speaking of its mechanical components, the bike is driven by a 210 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, delivering a peak power output of 25.15 bhp and a maximum torque of 20.4 Nm. This engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox for its transmission duties.

Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Business Officer (India Business Unit), Hero MotoCorp said, “The new Karizma XMR has already created a lot of excitement among the customers. The response has been great and this is a true testament to the trust that our customers have placed in this iconic legend. The production for the new Karizma has already started and we will soon commence the deliveries. We are confident of offering an exceptional riding experience to the customers this festive season." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

