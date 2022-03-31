Hero MotoCorp has today launched the new Destini 125 ‘XTEC’. The new Hero Destini 125 ‘XTEC’ comes with new LED headlamps, enhanced retro design and chrome elements. Hero Destini 125 ‘XTEC’ comes in a new Nexus Blue colour. It includes features such as i3S Technology, (Idle Stop-Start System), front USB charger, digi analogue speedometer with Bluetooth connectivity with call and SMS alerts, side-stand engine cut off and seat backrest.

Hero Destini 125 will be available at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country at a starting price of ₹69,900 (ex-showroom) for STD variant and Destini 125 XTEC starts at ₹79,990 (ex-showroom).

The new Destini 125 XTEC has premium chrome elements on mirrors, muffler protector, and handlebar contribute. The ‘XTEC’ badging, dual tone seat and colored inner panels give the scooter an overall appearance. It also gets a front USB charging port. The scooter has a side-stand visual indication and a ‘Side-stand Engine cut-off’.

The Destini 125 XTEC comes with a 125cc BS-VI compliant engine producing a remarkable power output of 9 bhp @7000 RPM and torque on demand of 10.4NM @5500.

Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said, The XTEC technology package has started to make a name of its self, being the signature for latest technology and segment first feature. We introduced XTEC editions on the Glamour 125, the Pleasure+ 110 with great success and today, on the Destini 125, which will further strengthen its popularity. The Destini XTEC combines a dash of classic elegance through its handle cover signed by a chrome strip, the elegant speedometer artwork, the embossed backrest, together with a load of technology through its new LED headlamp and Bluetooth connectivity. If you are looking for a timeless commuter that is smart, the Destini 125 XTEC edition is for you!"

